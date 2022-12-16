Buying Dogs and Cats From New York Stores Will Soon Be Banned

Are you considering purchasing a dog or a cat and giving the furry friend as a gift for the holidays? That sounds like a great idea but pretty soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or even a rabbit from a New York retail store.

Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to banning the practice in the Empire State.

The intent of this legislation, which will take effect in 2024, is to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders. Retail stores would still be allowed to charge rent to shelters to use their space for adoptions.

Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment, I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state. - Governor Hochul

This isn't just about pets as holiday gifts but this is a big time of year to offer pets as gifts. According to the ASPCA, you should only give pets as gifts to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one. They also need the ability to care for the pet responsibly.

The ASPCA also recommends that pets be obtained from animal shelters, rescue organizations, friends, family or responsible breeders—not from places where the source of the animal is unknown or untrusted.

