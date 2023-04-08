Bald Eagle Found Lifeless In A New York Snowbank, Will This Be A Happy Ending?

The bald eagle is the National bird of the United States of America. In 1940 the government created the Bald Eagle Protection Act that prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from "taking" bald eagles. A violation of the Act is a felony and can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison.

Recently an injured bald eagle was found on the side of the road in New York State. Don't worry, thanks to the DEC, some Capital Region plow drivers and wildlife heroes, this story has a happy ending.

On Wednesday January 25th, according to a New York Department of Environmental Protection press release, a three-year-old bald eagle, named Violet, was found nearly lifeless on the side of a road in Schoharie County.

Gilboa, New York town workers were out plowing the roads when they found the severely injured eagle in a snowbank on Flat Creek Road. They brought it back to the Broome Center town maintenance facility where Environmental Conservation Officer Bohling collected the eagle.

As you can see in the picture, things looked grim for Violet. DEC officers too the bald eagle to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, NY. After more than 60 days in recovery, staff from the facility successfully released the eagle back into the wild.

If you would like to see bald eagles in the wilds of New York State, here are some of the best tips and locations for safe viewing.

