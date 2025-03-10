Angry New York Wrestling Fan Goes Off on Hulk Hogan After Disaster Meet and Greet

"Never meet your heroes" is what one New York man had to say on Instagram after his meet and greet experience with Hulk Hogan did not go well.

Hulkamania ran wild on much of New York State over the last few days with the wrestling icon heading to various places to promote Real American Beer. Hulk Hogan went from Western New York to the Hudson Valley and beyond on this little road trip, and it has left many fans feeling a bit underwhelmed and unsatisfied with their experience.

Len Stanley voiced his displeasure with how the Hulkster on Instagram this week after waiting hours to meet him and having Hogan show up almost two hours late. He said that the result of Hogan being late were hundreds of people being turned away. He also said Hogan would sign nothing but merchandise related to Real American Beer, which people had to purchase from those venues to sign.

He went on to call out the beer distributors for bringing Hogan to the events around the Poughkeepsie and Hudson Valley areas. He claims that there were kids there who Hogan wouldn't sign posters or other Hulk Hogan merch.

When Hulk Hogan announced this promotional tour for Real American Beer it felt like it was a little bit ambitious of him to get from Rochester to Poughkeepsie in just two hours, despite reports that he flew there on a private jet.

It has left many people feeling a bit disappointed over all with the experience, which seems to be pretty on par with how many feel about Hogan recently in regards to how he's been carrying himself both personally and professionally.