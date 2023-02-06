Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber

What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?

The New York State Canine Unit are considered an equal part of the force as any other officer and we are sad to report the passing of one of Albany's finest, Amber.

According to the New York State Police Facebook page, K9 Amber was just 5 years old when she suddenly passed away on February 2, 2023. Amber, a Dutch Shepard, has been part of Troop T, State Police in Albany for nearly 4 years. She had a variety of skills including narcotics, patrol and tracking.

K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002 when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver on the New York State Thruway.

K9 Amber was also trained in cadaver detection, tracking, and handler protection. She was recognized numerous times by local news agencies, highlighting her success and dedication throughout her law enforcement career. Our condolences go out to the New York State Police and Amber's handler, Trooper Mark A. Castiglione.

New York State Police Canine Unit Here is a partial list of the New York State Police K9 Unit. This division was created in 1975. The original three canines were put into service as explosives detection canines in preparation for the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York.

New York State Police canines are named in honor of the men and women of the state police who have died in the line of duty.

