No one loves a good mystery and conspiracy like the internet does. When they latch onto something really good it spreads like wildfire and sometimes there is some truth to it and sometimes it's just a campfire story.

In this case of this 2025 New England serial killer there could be some truth, but also I am not so sure there's a whole lot of fire. Just a little bit of smoke that's got everyone all excited to try and solve a good mystery. I do also think it's a good idea to remind people that theories are fun, there are real people involved with loved ones who have been impacted by these deaths.

The Conspiracy

In 2025 a growing number of bodies began showing up around nearby New England. These were appearing in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. There even seemed to be a pattern that was shown as these were all in areas kind of off of highways.

With most of the deaths going unsolved, it had people very suspicious. While the police insist that many of them had no foul play involved that hasn't stopped the rumor from spreading.

I came up with my own theory that if there is someone going around New England killing people that they could be hiding right here in the Capital Region. It gives them easy access to multiple highways for quick getaways and disposal.

As the internet sleuths salivate of the possibility of solving a crime that local police have not been able to there is at least an update when it comes to one of the cases.

Suspect found?

One of the bodies that was discovered was in Connecticut, specifically in Groton. This body was disposed of by packing it into luggage and tossing it into a local cemetery. It truly was the stuff out of a crime novel. They found parts of a female body stuffed into trash bags and luggage. It appears that the police had found their suspect when it came to this particular death.

Donald Coffel was being held in custody in connection with this murder, who was his roommate. However while in police custody Coeffel died as he had been suffering from cancer. While he never admitted to committing the crime, the police were convinced that he had done it because a waitress told them he confessed to doing the unspeakable act. He denied it when questioned by police.

Now that he has died, there's no way to know if he did that or had a connection to any of the other crimes.

The location

If you look at where Groton is, it is another place located right off of a nearby highway. 95 connected right to both 87 and the mass pike, or interstate 90. This would give this man the access to New York that I had theorized about before.

However after learning about his cancer diagnosis I am unsure he would have the strength to pull of a string of murders. Also, from what I can find out this is the only killing where the body was dismembered in such a horrible way.

Either way, we will never know the truth.

