Best Walking Trails Ranked By AllTrails!

Looking for a place to walk in Schenectady? Look no further than AllTrails! AllTrails is the go-to app for hikers, bikers, and walkers looking for the best trails in our area. Here is a list of the top walking trails in Schenectady, according to AllTrails users.

Photo by Tobias Cornille on Unsplash Photo by Tobias Cornille on Unsplash loading...

1. Lisha Kill Nature Loop

The Lisha Kill Nature Loop is a 2.2-mile loop suitable for hiking, running, and bird-watching. It is located in the Lisha Kill Natural Area, and dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed.

Utah's Zion National Park Reopens To Visitors Getty Images loading...

2. Sergeant Falls Side Trail

The Sergeant Falls Side Trail is a 3.4-mile Plotter Kill Nature Preserve trail. It is an easier route and takes an average of one hour and 32 minutes. This trail is popular, so be prepared to see other visitors. It has waterfall views and is good for hiking or walking.

3. Grattan Family and Frank's Trail

The Grattan Family and Frank's Trail is a 0.9-mile trail in the Lisha Kill Natural Area. It's an easy route and takes an average of 23 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed, and you can enjoy some solitude during quieter times of the day.

Travel Destination: Bavarian Alps Getty Images loading...

4. Great Flats Nature Trail

The Great Flats Nature Trail is a 1.8-mile trail located in Schenectady. It is an easy route and takes an average of 32 minutes. Dogs are welcome, and this trail is also kid-friendly. This trail has lake and river views and is suitable for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking.

5. Sanders Preserve Trail

The Sanders Preserve Trail is a 4.1-mile loop in Schenectady. It is an easy route for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking. There are wildlife and waterfall views on this trail, and dogs are welcome if they are on a leash.

New Study Finds New England's Forests Threatened By Development Getty Images loading...

6. Reist Sanctuary Yellow Trail Loop

The Reist Sanctuary Yellow Trail Loop is a 1.4-mile trail in the H. G. Reist Wildlife Sanctuary. It is an easy route and takes 29 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome if they are on a leash, and the trail is kid-friendly. You can enjoy some solitude during quieter times of the day.

7. Indian Meadows Park Loop Trail

The Indian Meadows Park Loop Trail is a 1.5-mile trail located in Indian Meadows Park in Schenectady. It is an easy route and takes an average of 28 minutes. Dogs are welcome if they are on a leash, and the trail is kid-friendly. This trail is also suitable for running, hiking, mountain biking, and bird watching.

8. Central Park Mountain Bike Trail Loop

The Central Park Mountain Bike Trail Loop is a 3.5-mile trail in Central Park. It is an easier route and is suitable for mountain biking. According to AllTrails, you're unlikely to encounter many others while on this trail.

Cycling Mountain Bike - Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Getty Images loading...

Now that the weather is heading in the right direction, it's time to get out and explore what is in our backyard. Happy Hiking!