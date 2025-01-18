5 Ways New Yorkers Can Warm Up Without Breaking The Bank

With the cold air continuing to pummel Upstate New York turning the thermostat up may seem tempting, but it can also be costly. Here are some affordable ways to keep yourself warm this winter.

We have certainly felt winter's chill in 2025 so far. That cold weather isn't even close to done with New York yet. Another batch of arctic air is about the come through and we're going to be heading into a deep freeze once again.

Money is tight for many of us right now and increasing your energy bill is probably out of the question, so what are some cost saving ways for you to stay warm and not have to dip into your wallet?

According to experts, the average temperature people keep their homes at in the winter is 68 degrees. On some days 68 degrees can feel down right cold. We're going to be seeing below average temps in the Capital Region and it's going to feel bone chilling.

Everyone has probably been told a time or two not the touch the thermostat. It can be costly to raise and lower the temperature of your home, but there are some easy things you can do to keep yourself warm during these periods of cold weather.

The good news for us is that this freezing cold won't last forever, but it certainly feels like it will when you're in the middle of one of these arctic systems. The silver lining for many is that unlike when it snows, you don't have the shovel the cold, you simply just have to escape it.