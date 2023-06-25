5 New York Secrets Hidden In Plain Sight, Did you Know About These?

New York is filled with forgotten facts, hidden businesses and secret locations. Recently we revealed a "ghost station" located beneath city hall in Manhattan. We also tipped you off to a speakeasy disguised as a 5 Guys restaurant on Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village and a secret apartment inside Radio City Music Hall.

Today we are headed back to Manhattan for 5 more secrets and exclusives. New York's most exclusive pool, secret rooftop garden and a tennis court located inside Grand Central Station, to name a few. Let's explore.

Scrolling through Instagram the other day I found myself sucked into the johnnymurtaugh page, which offers interesting facts from around the world. Johnny takes you inside Benjamin Franklin's house, to a secret bunker and even the Princess Diana crash site in Paris.

Here are 5 more "secrets of New York City" to share with you. How many of these were you aware of? I came up 0 for 5. STOP #1, Grand Central Station for a secret tennis court. Who knew?

STOP #2 - One of Manhattan's only private parks, Gramercy Park. According to Street Easy, the park is only open to the public on Christmas Eve for 1 hour of caroling.

STOP #3 - Secret rooftop garden accessed through the Hermes building on Madison Avenue.

STOP #4 - New York's most exclusive pool at Robert De Niro's Greenwich Hotel.

STOP #5 - The New York City skyline has been seen from all angles but this secret lookout is one-of-a-kind.

