While there are many places coming into Upstate New York there are a few places that we will likely never get to see.

In the last decade or so Upstate New York has seen a whole bunch of famous chains come to the area. In the Capital Region alone there have been multiple Chick-fil-A locations open up in just the last few years, with more on the way.

The Albany area has also seen the additions of new Popeye's Chicken locations and Sonic opened multiple locations in the area nearly a decade ago. While it is great to see these locations come into the area after years of going without, we can't help but feel like we're missing out on so much that is out there.

Read More: Is New York Going TO Get a Buc-ee's?

In the past many around Upstate New York have expressed interest in regional chains that we only get to have when we travel outside of New York State. Raising Cane's Chicken was one place that many wanted. Right now there are few in New York City, and the CEO says he's looking to put one in Buffalo. I think there could be potential for one to hit Upstate New York, too.

So what places are we likely to never see? Let's go over a list.

Whataburger

Texas Struggles With Unprecedented Cold And Power Outages Getty Images loading...

While a majority of Whataburger locations are found in Texas they have expanded east to South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Unfortunately with the east expansion didn't come any movement to the north. Looking at the states where they have moved to, the hope to see Whataburger in New York doesn't look good.

Dutch Bros. Coffee

We're certainly not short on coffee places in New York, but if you've ever experienced Dutch Bros. you know that you're missing out. This is another places that is mostly found on the West Coast. While they have moved east, the haven't really moved past Kentucky. Hope for New York? Not great.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

This might be the only place that is requested more than Chick-fil-A. In-N-Out is mostly in California but has locations in many other states. Unfortunately for us in Upstate New York they haven't moved past Houston, Texas in their journey east. We may live to see an apocalypse before we see In-N-Out in the Empire State.

Del Taco

Del Taco Acquired By Jack In The Box For Approximately $575 Million Getty Images loading...

Sticking with California flavor, Del Taco is a must for anyone traveling to the West Coast. Yes, they do have restaurants on the east coast, but much like Whataburger they haven't brought that flavor further than the Carolina's leaving New York's chances standing out in the rain.

Jack in the Box

Del Taco Acquired By Jack In The Box For Approximately $575 Million Getty Images loading...

Another great burger place that hasn't made it out east yet. Jack in the Box is a bit closer to New York as they have locations in Ohio. While it may not be likely to see them in Upstate New York just yet, that is a glimmer of hope for us here in the frozen north.