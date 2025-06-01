There are currently 36 Live Nation shows scheduled for the Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in 2025. That means approximately 500,000 fans will make their way to 108 Avenue of the Pines in Saratoga Springs to see a concert this summer.

With all the artists you have seen at SPAC over the years, how much do you really know about the legendary venue? Scroll down and test your knowledge with 15 Facts About Saratoga Performing Arts Center. I'll bet you don't know all 15.

New Yorkers are fortunate to have some of the finest concert venues in the entire nation within our borders. One of these venues, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, is nominated for best amphitheater in America by USA Today. Here are some other legendary New York venues:

As legendary as these New York venues are, the Capital Region has it's own gem of outdoor concert venues. Did you know that the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been hosting legendary artists since July 9, 1966.

Next time you visit SPAC imagine the venue with no lawn and no ticket capacity. That is how it was at one time. Here are some other nuggets that will be revealed below:

Did you know Whitney Houston filmed a music video at SPAC?

Do you know which rock band was the first to play SPAC?

Did you know that Journey wrote one of their biggest hits at SPAC?

Who was the very first artist to perform at SPAC?

