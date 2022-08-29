1.6 Million Americans to Get An IRS Refund! Are You An Eligible New Yorker?

It isn't every day that we receive good news from the Internal Revenue Service. Typically we are too frustrated trying to properly file our tax returns and sorting through new tax laws each year to enjoy our relationship with the IRS. By this Fall, if you are one of these New Yorkers, good news could be coming your way.

More than 1.6 million Americans will be getting an unexpected refund. Are you one of them?

CSB News is reporting that tax payers that filed late for the 2019 and 2020 tax years, due to the pandemic, were initially charged a late filing fee. That fee might be coming back to you before October and you don't even have to do anything. Aside from keeping your eye out for the money, which is an average of $750 per eligible person.

The IRS is refunding $1.2 billion in penalties to help individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people that filed 2019 and 2020 late will see the refund. If you still haven't filed, you might be in luck as well.

Taxpayers that have yet to file their 2019 or 2020 returns be sure to file on or before September 30, 2022 to qualify for this relief.

Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and provide relief to people in many different ways. The penalty relief issued today is yet another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time. This penalty relief will be automatic for people or businesses who qualify; there's no need to call. - IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig

