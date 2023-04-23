Win ‘The Office’ Trivia with This Hilarious Actor in Upstate New York This July

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the biggest fan of The Office in the Capital Region? Your chance to prove yourself is coming this summer, and you'll even be able to do it in front of a hilarious actor from the show.

Hilarious Actor from 'The Office' Set to Host Show Trivia Night in Capital Region

A story from ABC News 10 in Albany shared the news of an upcoming trivia night competition based on the hit television sitcom, The Office. The event is happening this summer, on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Not only will you have the chance to show-off your knowledge of the show in front of fellow fans, you'll also be competing in front of the host of the show: comedic actor David Koechner.

That's right, The Office traveling salesman Todd Packer is hosting the event that night.

Koechner is, for my money, one of the funniest character actors in the entertainment business today. Aside from his supporting role as "The Pack-man" on The Office, Koechner is arguably most well-known for his role as sports anchor Champ Kind in the Anchorman movie series.

He's also had memorable roles in movies such as Talladega Nights and Semi-Pro, as well as TV shows like The Goldbergs, Superior Donuts and Bless This Mess.

Koechner will anchor multiple rounds of the show-themed trivia competition, while also sharing exclusive stories from his time on the show. He's also scheduled for a Q&A session, and a meet-and-greet, following the conclusion of the competition. Tickets are currently on-sale, and can be bought by clicking the link here, by visiting the Proctors Box Office, or by calling (518) 346-6204.

So, remove your stapler from the Jell-O mold it's trapped in, wash out your "World's Best Boss" mug, and get yourself to The Office trivia night this summer!

