Who Will Win The 2025 Masters Tournament?

It is time for the tradition unlike any other as the 89th playing of the Masters is now underway. There are no other golf courses that compare to Augusta National. It is such an awesome golf course and it's where the great golfers become even greater. Come the back nine on Sunday and Amen Corner, I hope we get yet another competitive round and Masters finish in the quest for a Green Jacket. Below is my quick take on this as seen in The Times Union:

The Masters golf tournament is the most prestigious of them all and the one that carries the most meaning. If you win the Masters's your status automatically rises to another level. As great a player as Rory McIIroy has been he's not won golf's biggest prize but that's about to change. I look for Rory to out dual Scotty Scheffler on Sunday and be presented with the green jacket inside butler cabin. It's long overdue for a player whose considered one of the best in the world.

The Masters - Final Round (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) loading...

Pete Dougherty of the Times Union is live at Augusta covering the Tournament for the last couple of decades. Below is his full interview with MJ and I earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports on 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio.

I do like Rory to win it finally he is too good of a golfer to not win a Green Jacket which would ultimately complete his career grand slam. I hope everyone enjoys the best major tournament in all of golf.

