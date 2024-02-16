This Upstate NY Woman Won a Life-Changing Prize on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ [WATCH]

Story Update: Published February 10, 2024

Jill Prince made her return trip to the Wheel of Fortune stage on Friday night.

Prince, representing Buffalo Bills' fans everywhere in Wheel's NFL Superfan Tournament, battled against Kiera, a Minnesota Vikings' fan, and Deanna, a Kansas City Chiefs' fan, in the tournament finals.

The three contestants were playing for the cash and prizes that are traditionally awarded to the winner, but on this night, there was more at stake. The winner received an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII, which is being played in Las Vegas this Sunday.

For the second time this week, Jill Prince advanced to Wheel's Bonus Round, and here's how she performed on the final puzzle:

Congratulations to Jill Prince on her victory! As noted in the video's description on YouTube, she's going home with $136,386 AND a trip to Super Bowl LVIII!

You can watch Friday's full episode here.

Original Story: Published February 8, 2024

Jill Prince made Bills Mafia proud earlier this week.

The Allegany, N.Y. native was chosen to participate in Wheel of Fortune's NFL Superfan Tournament, and on Tuesday night, she donned her blue Bills' jersey, and competed against fans of other NFL teams for both money, and bragging rights.

At the end of the episode, Prince walked away with not only the bragging rights, but a decent sum of cash, as well.

On an unrelated note: how many folding tables can be bought with $65,698?

Bills Mafia Member Wins Big on 'Wheel of Fortune' NFL Tournament

A few keen fans noticed Prince's presence on the show, and posted about it on X:

Prince, who as noted by Syracuse.com, is a third grade teacher at Allegany-Limestone Elementary, dominated the board during the main gameplay, and found herself in the Bonus Round.

Could she deliver in the clutch, and make Buffalo fans everywhere proud?

Buffalo Bills' Fan Jill Prince Advances to 'Wheel of Fortune' Bonus Round

With money already in the bank, and a trip to the finals locked in, Jill Prince advanced to the Bonus Round. Here's how she fared:

With the victory, Prince banked $65,698 in cash and prizes, according to the report. Not only that, but she advanced to the final round of the NFL Superfan Tournament, which will be played on Friday.

A win in that round would equal a grand prize of a VIP experience at Super Bowl LVIII for her and her family.

Good luck, Jill Prince!

