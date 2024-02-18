Ten Bizarre Items That are Banned from New York Yankees’ Home Games

There are so many great things about attending professional baseball games, and specifically, going to games at Yankee Stadium.

On any given night, you can watch some of the best baseball players in the world --- Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and the newly-acquired Juan Soto to name a few --- compete against their peers for victory.

While they battle on the field, you can grab a hot dog, and a cold beer, and cheer on your favorite team. It's a glorious way to spend a night, and a true privilege as a sports fan.

That said, when you do attend games, you may want to leave these items at home, no matter how harmless they may seem to those around you.

You Can't Bring These Ten Items Inside Yankee Stadium for Home Games

As all other Major League Baseball teams do, the New York Yankees have a list on their website of prohibited items, items that fans cannot bring inside Yankee Stadium when attending games.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the items on the list are obvious. You can't bring firearms or drugs, and you can't wear any visible obscene, indecent or inappropriate clothing. You also can't bring any of your own alcohol, despite all of the money it may save you.

Read More: Five Rare Photos of New York Stadiums, and What They Look Like Today

Those are the obvious items that are prohibited, but there are other items on the list besides those. Scroll below to see ten of the most bizarre items that, despite your most passionate protests, you will not be allowed to bring inside Yankee Stadium.

Ten Bizarre Items You Cannot Bring Into New York Yankees' Games If you bring any one of these items to Yankee Stadium on gameday, you're going to be sent home...or, to the nearest trash can. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl