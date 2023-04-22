Radioactive Water Dump Into Hudson River Planned For Late Summer

The company that owns a nuclear power plant along the Hudson River announced on Thursday that they have delayed a planned release that will contain radioactive, contaminated water.

Get our free mobile app

Holtec International planned the initial release of 45,000 gallons of "spent fuel water" for early May. The contaminated water is scheduled to be mixed with clean water in order to dilute the concentration of radioactivity. Now, the start date for this project has been moved to late summer.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Indian Point Nuclear Power plant was shut-down in April of 2021 after 59 years of operation. According to an article by William J. Kemble of dailyfreeman.com, the Vice President of Holtec International, Richard Burroni said that the company had planned to release the water on May 5th. “Holtec has decided to hold off on the discharge we wanted to do in May just so we’ll have explanations (for) the state and local authorities,” he said.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Holtec is now targeting late August or early September. Kemble says that Holtec's approved plan calls for releasing nearly 1.3 million gallons of the radioactive, contaminated water into the Hudson River, over several years. According to the Daily Freeman, New York's senior United States Senator, Democrat-Chuck Schumer commented that the May 5th release dates were “hastily proposed” and that he was “relieved that Holtec has heeded our call” not to “dump radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River.” However, Holtec officials are still planning on moving forward with the initial releases in August or September.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Kemble said that the contaminated water plan would "amount to a resumption of release that Indian Point had done as part of routine operations until shutting down in April 2021." Richard Burroni added, “As far as I know we’re going to proceed with (releases in) August, September, maybe a little bit into October. There was a desire by some of the (opponents) to discharge during off-season hours. We’re going to look at that but I won’t commit to that, yet.” Either way, it appears that Holtec International is eventually going to be dumping radioactive water into the Hudson River, as they had until 2021. However, environmentalists say, there appears to be an end of the practice in sight.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Fast 5 - Five of the Fastest Cars In the World As of 2020 these cars were considered some of the fastest production cars in the world.

FBI: These Capital Region Counties Saw Increase in Violent Crimes The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared statistics that told shocking stories about crime rates in different Capital Region counties, and the growth in 2020.