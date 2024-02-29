We Want to Know: Is New York the Only State with an ‘Upstate’ Region?

I'm not sure if you're aware of this, but from what I've heard, there's some disagreement over the term Upstate New York.

Shocking, I know.

Sarcasm aside, as those of us from this area know, there is a long-standing debate over the exact definition of the term Upstate New York. Some believe the region begins north of New York City, while others believe it begins around Albany.

Heck, even Wikipedia doesn't know the exact definition of the term.

All of that is what made this post on X, penned by user @gabecubed, interesting to me. Take a look:

As it turns out, @gabecubed's quip is inaccurate. Thankfully, there are other states in the country in which the term "upstate" is a popular one. I did some digging on this topic, and here's what I found.

The most well-known Upstate, other than New York's, is in South Carolina. It's called both The Upstate and the Upcountry, and there are ten counties that are included in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Other lesser-known Upstate regions include Upstate Pennsylvania, a tourism region that includes much of Northern Pennsylvania, and Upstate California, a 2001 marketing campaign to promote the northern half of Northern California.

So, there are other states across the country that recognize a certain region as being upstate. That said, I'd doubt that any state's residents are more passionate about their "upstate" region, than New Yorkers are about theirs.

I consider that to be a victory for the Empire State.

