Monster Fish Headed Up The Hudson Towards Albany

More than a few Capital Region residents are caught off guard when you tell them that 30 and 40 pound fish are caught in the Hudson River near downtown Albany, each year in late April and early June. Really? It's true.

Striped bass or Morone saxatilis, for you fish species experts, can be caught in the Hudson River all the way up to the Troy dam. BIG ONES!

Why are they here? According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, adults striped bass spend most of their time in coastal waters and return to the fresh water of the Hudson River each spring to spawn before returning back to the Atlantic Ocean. The Hudson River acts as a nursery for the newly hatched young of year bass and in early fall they begin moving out of the estuary into near shore coastal areas. Experts say that there are declining numbers of coastal striped bass. They suggest that fisherman should do whatever they can to return healthy fish to the water, especially during their spawn.

Are striped bass difficult to catch? Well, I think I would be lying to you if I told you it was easy but they're not as hard as some fish. From most reports, the largest of striped bass caught in the Hudson River are landed using live herring or herring chunks for bait. Bloodworms, as demonstrated by the Bsprex Fishing expert on their YouTube channel, are very effective.

Striped Bass are an awesome game fish. Returning them to the water, with as little trauma as possible, is crucial for this spring ritual on the Hudson River for generations to come. Tight lines to all of you that get out there for this awesome annual event.

