Monday Night Football Kicks-Off With Rodgers vs Allen Showdown

Heading into the 54th season as the NFL's prime time television staple, Monday Night Football's first game of the 2023 season will feature two of New York's biggest stars.

According to friend of The Drive with Charlie & Dan, Antwan Staley of nydailynews.com, the New York Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets get to show off their brand-new, well, new-to-the-team star, Aaron Rodgers on prime time to the nation on Monday, September 11th. At the same time, Buffalo Bills young star quarterback, Josh Allen will be trying to begin his team's quest to win the Super Bowl. Staley reported that the Monday Night Football premier information was revealed on “Good Morning America,” Thursday morning. Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman let viewers in on the secret that Jets will host the Buffalo Bills to start the Monday Night Football season.

According to Staley, the Monday Night Football announcement is the second 2023 nationally televised game released by the NFL that involves the New York Jets. On Wednesday, it was announced the Jets would take-on the Miami Dolphins on the very first 'NFL Black Friday' game on Amazon Prime. That game will is on November 24th and will be played at MetLife Stadium.

The "Aaron Rodgers' Effect" is already spreading to the Jets, as fans are "shocked" by two prime time home games in one season, even before the schedule is released. Rodgers has been proving the Jets belief him to be founded, so far. The 4-time MVP appears to be seizing his late-career opportunity in the media capital of the world. The Jets will have the 6th toughest schedule in 2023. Rodgers and his new teammates on Gang Green will be more than challenged this season, just to earn a playoff spot. Two prime time games on national television prior to the schedule release is solid start.

