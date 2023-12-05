Check Out This Rare Footage from 1980 Winter Olympics, Held in Upstate NY

We've reached the month of December, and we're roughly one calendar year removed from the last Winter Olympic Games. The most recent games happened in 2022, during the month of February, in Beijing. We must wait three more years before the next Winter Games, which will be held in February 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

That didn't stop me from re-watching the movie Miracle for (approximately) the one-millionth time this weekend. If you haven't seen the movie, it's a dramatization of the historic Miracle on Ice game, in which the underdog United States men's hockey team took down the powerhouse Soviet Union.

Actor Kurt Russell plays the head coach of the United States team, Herb Brooks, who cobbled together a group of largely-unknown college hockey players on the U.S. roster, and used an unconventional style of coaching and gameplay to orchestrate one of the biggest upsets in modern sports history.

Re-watching the film put me in a mood to watch more Olympic footage, so I began to do some digging online. I ended up finding some incredible archived footage from the 1980 Games, and I've included a few of those video clips below.

Get our free mobile app

Highlights from the Bobsled Competition

Highlights from the Ski Jumping Competition

Highlights from the Men's Figure Skating Competition

Highlights from the Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing Competitions

Highlights from the 'Miracle on Ice' Men's Hockey Tournament

Some people forget that the game against the Soviet Union was not actually the gold medal game. A few days later, the United States had to turn around and battle Finland for the gold.

Here are the highlights from that game:

Images from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY Here are some images from the week of February 13th-24th, 1980 in Lake Placid New York, home of the XIII Olympic Winter Games.

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM