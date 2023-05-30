How Disappointed Are Albany Empire Fans In Antonio Brown?

The Albany Empire storylines never seem to end and whenever they seem like they are positive, they turn negative. I was working the game Saturday night and of course the buzz and hype surrounding it was whether or not Antonio Brown was going to play. The answer turned out to be no based on some paperwork and whatever else was going on. Over 4,500 fans packed in to the MVP Arena and were ready to see him play. Instead they didn't get to see AB play and saw another loss for the Empire. Now news breaks that Pete Porcelli is no longer the head coach and the empire as of Tuesday afternoon, are without a head coach. It just never ends. Below is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

Antonio Brown knew all along he wasn't going to play on Saturday at MVP Arena and got away with it. A.B. had no intentions of playing but before anyone knew what was going on, 4,500 fans showed up at MVP Arena to watch the seven-time NFL Pro Bowl receiver play in an Arena League football game before the largest crowd since 2018. Antonio who was nowhere near ready to play because of handful of reasons, got away with one this time, but will the same crowd show up June 17th the next home game for the Albany Empire? Brown told me he means it next time and he might bring former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton along with him. Stay tuned.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MJ and I discussed the Albany Empire earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full conversation on this.

I really something gets resolved and soon with this Albany Empire team because the fans and organization as a whole deserve better.

Ten Incredible Photos from the NFL Career of Antonio Brown Check out these ten incredible photos from a decade-plus in the NFL for wide receiver, Antonio Brown.