Upstate NY Hotspot Named ‘Best Party City’ in the State, Barely Beating Albany

If you like to party, then New York might be the place for you.

A number of cities in New York are regarded among the better "party cities" in America, at least, according to a study done by BonusFinder.com.

The experts at BonusFinder.com compared 101 US cities in 11 different categories, ranging from the number of nightclubs and casinos to the average price for a night in a hotel.

As they noted in the study, though you may expect the biggest cities in the country to be the best party cities, based on their findings, that may not be the case.

Specific to New York, the best "party city" in the state is not New York City, as most would probably imagine. Rather, it's Syracuse, NY that was determined to be the Empire State's best city for party animals.

Syracuse received high marks in the study for the average price of a drink, average price of a hotel room and average price of a cab from the airport to the city.

Syracuse's reputation is well-known across the country, as Barstool Sports named it the best "bar town" in America in 2023.

'Cuse was 27th overall on BonusFinder.com's list, one spot ahead of Albany, NY for the best party city in the state.

This is how cities in New York were ranked overall, according to the study:

Syracuse (27th)

Albany (28th)

Rochester (50th)

Buffalo (80th)

New York City (101st)

The best party city in America, according to data from this study, is Atlantic City, NJ.

If this information is true, then the MAAC Basketball Tournament is going to be wild this year!

