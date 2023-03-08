Should We Believe These Ten Odd New York Football Rumors in 2023?

The 2023 NFL offseason is officially underway, and with every offseason, comes rumors. There are endless rumors floating around the three NFL teams that call New York home (or at least borrow the state's name in their own), and we're here to make sense of it all.

Do you believe it, or not?

Believe It, or Not? Breaking Down Ten New York Football Offseason Rumors

Every afternoon on The Drive with Charlie & Dan this time of year, Charlie Voelker and I try to make sense of what we hear, we see and we read about New York's NFL teams. The moment the final whistle blew in this year's Super Bowl, the rumor mill began to churn out questionable reports, shady sources, and everything else that's become synonymous with the NFL offseason.

Since that time, we've been left to make heads-or-tails of every story we hear, and I've put together a list of some of my favorite rumors that have floated around thus far.

The New York Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills all have their share of questions to answer this offseason, and because of this, they each have their share of rumors connected to players on their roster.

The Giants just locked down QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley on Tuesday, but have a lot of work to do in order to improve their roster from a season ago. The Jets have a very strong roster, with one clear weakness, and there are endless rumors about who will be under-center for them in 2023.

The Bills have all of the talent in the world, and should once again be considered Super Bowl contenders in 2023. That has been said about this team for the past few years, however, so how will the front office manage to make this upcoming season the one that takes the franchise over-the-top?

Questions need answering and rumors need addressing, so with that being said, here are ten rumors floating around the New York football scene, and whether or not we believe they might end up coming true.

