Barstool Sports Staff Coming to Upstate New York This Fall, Here’s Why

The third time was the charm for Barstool Sports and the Chiclets Cup.

The first two iterations of the event were played in Detroit and Las Vegas respectively, but for year three, the annual roller hockey tournament pivoted to Upstate New York. The event was so successful, in fact, that the company has made the decision to return to Upstate in 2023.

Here are the latest details, and how you can be part of it.

Get our free mobile app

Chiclets Cup Returns to Upstate NY for Fourth Year of Tournament After Year 3 Success

The 4th Annual Barstool Sports Chiclets Cup is heading to Upstate New York, following the massive success of the 3rd edition of the tournament, which was also played in Upstate. The 2023 edition will be played at Buffalo Riverworks, which is located at 359 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203.

Here's the official announcement of the venue, made as part of an episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast:

Last season, the event ran from July 21st through the 23rd. This year, the event will begin on Friday, October 6th, and presumably run through Sunday, October 8th. Last year's competition had games on Saturday and Sunday, with action beginning at 9AM on both days.

There was also a Player Party event on Saturday evening. More details are still to come on the schedule of events for this year.

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Barstool Sports has had a large presence in Central and Western New York in 2023. Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy named Syracuse, New York as the nation's best bar town, and led a bar crawl through the college town toward the end of April. Portnoy also purchased a home in Saratoga Springs, down the street from Saratoga Race Course.

Now, Barstool Sports will again return to Upstate, and one talented roller hockey team will be crowned champion. Here is a complete recap of the 2022 event, posted on the Barstool Sports YouTube page:

Information from WYRK was used as part of this article.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?