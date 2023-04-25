Barstool Sports Founder Spotted at Seven Upstate New York Bars Last Friday
Last month, Syracuse, New York was named the "Best Bar Town in America" by Barstool Sports. As a reward for their victory, Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy promised to lead a bar crawl through the City of Syracuse at some point in the future.
He delivered on that promise on Friday, April 21st, leading a crowd of hundreds of 'Cuse students to seven drinking establishments in the area.
Check out this news package, done by Citrus TV, on the pub crawl:
As mentioned by Syracuse.com in their story in the crawl, Portnoy was also seen trying an unknown pizza slice as part of his viral "pizza review" videos. He then did an exclusive chicken finger review at Tully's in Syracuse, and here's how that went:
Syracuse students showed up in large groups to follow Portnoy and the Barstool Sports crowd around the city. Check out this video, which gave a great look at the huge crowds that gathered at each bar on Friday night:
So, which spots did Portnoy and his crew visit on Friday night? Scroll below to see the seven locations in Syracuse, New York, that became part of the Barstool Pub Crawl.
Coleman's Authentic Irish Pub
100 S Lowell Ave, Syracuse, NY
Orange Crate Brewing Company
731 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse
Faegan's Cafe & Pub
734 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse
Lucy Blu Island Bar & Club
161 Marshall St, Syracuse
Hungry Chuck's
135 Marshall St, Syracuse
Tully's Good Times
2943 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
Castle Court
1201 Harrison Street, Syracuse