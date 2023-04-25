Barstool Sports Founder Spotted at Seven Upstate New York Bars Last Friday

Last month, Syracuse, New York was named the "Best Bar Town in America" by Barstool Sports. As a reward for their victory, Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy promised to lead a bar crawl through the City of Syracuse at some point in the future.

He delivered on that promise on Friday, April 21st, leading a crowd of hundreds of 'Cuse students to seven drinking establishments in the area.

Check out this news package, done by Citrus TV, on the pub crawl:

As mentioned by Syracuse.com in their story in the crawl, Portnoy was also seen trying an unknown pizza slice as part of his viral "pizza review" videos. He then did an exclusive chicken finger review at Tully's in Syracuse, and here's how that went:

Syracuse students showed up in large groups to follow Portnoy and the Barstool Sports crowd around the city. Check out this video, which gave a great look at the huge crowds that gathered at each bar on Friday night:

So, which spots did Portnoy and his crew visit on Friday night? Scroll below to see the seven locations in Syracuse, New York, that became part of the Barstool Pub Crawl.

Get our free mobile app

Coleman's Authentic Irish Pub

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

100 S Lowell Ave, Syracuse, NY

Orange Crate Brewing Company

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

731 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse

Faegan's Cafe & Pub

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

734 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse

Lucy Blu Island Bar & Club

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

161 Marshall St, Syracuse

Hungry Chuck's

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

135 Marshall St, Syracuse

Tully's Good Times

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2943 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Castle Court

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1201 Harrison Street, Syracuse

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

See the "Cheers" Bar Namesake Being Sold in Johnstown, New York A Capital Region bar, Cheers in Johnstown, has been listed for sale, and "everyone will know your name" if you see these photos and choose to invest in it.