There’s Only 5 of the Worst Fast Food Restaurants in the U.S. in New York

Did you know that there are only 5 New York locations to get what Reddit is calling the worst fast food in America?

In today's world, there aren't many things that most of us can all agree on, from politics to sports we all have our own opinions and choices but when it comes to one specific thing I think there is one thing we can all agree on.

We Love Fast Food in New York

Most of us can agree that almost everyone has a favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat, right? There's a reason there are thousands of fast food restaurants scattered across New York, no matter what you are craving, the odds say that you should be able to find it somewhere close by. Almost all of us have a favorite but on the flip side, many folks have specific places they avoid grabbing meals at all costs.

The Worst Fast Food Restaurants in America

The folks at Yahoo Finance recently sifted through the popular discussion board Reddit searching for user threads that mentioned negative reviews and opinions about all of the fast food chains across the country. After reading thousands of negative comments they came up with a list of the 13 worst fast-food restaurants in America. As they completed their list the folks at Insider Monkey narrowed it down to the five worst and they are as follows:

#5 Del Taco

#4 KFC

#3 Subway

#2 Burger King

The Worst Fast Food Restaurant in America

Long John Silver's grabbed the number one spot on this year's list as the worst-rated fast-food restaurant in America according to Reddit. If you've never been or heard of them before they specialize in seafood and took #1 this year due to the problems numerous Reddit users had with its food quality. Long John Silver's used to have a bunch of New York locations but over the years many of them have closed with New York only having five open locations across the state.

Long John Silver's in New York

The closest Long John Silvers to the Hudson Valley, NY is in Columbia County, with a location at 350 Fairview Ave., Hudson, NY. The are four other locations across New York with restaurants in Batavia, Oneida, Queensbury, and Vestal.

