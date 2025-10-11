When Should You Carve Your Pumpkin for Halloween in New York?

New York's Unusually Warm Fall

It may be fall on the calendar, but October in New York has been surprisingly warm.

On September 28th, after fall had been officially for a whole week, the National Weather Service in Albany shared the following interesting fact:

Record high temperature set for both Albany and Glens Falls today! Both sites have reached 85 degrees! Previous record for Albany was 83 set in 2014, 1959 and 1941. Previous record for Glens Falls was 82 set in 1959.

That warm weather continues into the first week of October with temperatures reaching the 80s again.

Not the typical weather we're used to, but some enjoyed the extended summer temps. However, it made celebrating the fall season a bit more difficult.

When To Carve Your Pumpkin For Halloween in New York

You've seen the memes and they've never felt more real than the fall of 2025. There nothing more awful than wearing your cute fall sweater or flannel getup and then sweating it out in the pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Then, you end up questioning when you should be actually carving your pumpkin to avoid premature rotting due to the heat.

Thankfully, we did the research for you.

According to Real Simple, who spoke to winner of Food Network's Halloween Wars Marc Evan and the senior editor from The Old Farmer's Almanac Sarah Perreault, and they suggest:

"Carve no more than three days before Halloween,"

The experts also recommend to avoid putting your pre-carved pumpkin on the stoop or in a sunny window. This could cause your pumpkin to decay quicker.

Keep your pumpkin in a cool spot, they recommend anywhere with temperatures around 55F degrees.

Have you carved your pumpkin yet?

Best Pumpkin Patch in the Hudson Valley?

If you haven't picked your pumpkin yet, what are you waiting for?

Time is winding down, but with that being said thankfully there are many pumpkin patches to choose from and we haven't heard of any pumpkin shortages this year.

Recently, Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson was named one of the 10Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation according to the readers of USA Today.

The experts at USA Today share that not only is the pumpkin patch a star of the show, but so are all the activities at the farm, like the hayrides, 35+ farm yard attractions and their iconic seasonal Gnome Shakes that are always topped with a delicious cider donut.

Take a look below at some of other great pumpkin patches across the region below:

