Watch New York State DOT Massive Snow Blower Get the Job Done

January arrived in New York with a bang. Over the last week or so the Hudson Valley and New York State have seen over a foot of snow for some areas.

Snowy Start to 2024 in New York

Last week, the Hudson Valley was smacked with a winter snowstorm that threw down about 18 inches of snow across the region. This past weekend, it was Buffalo's turn.

According to NBC, around 3 feet of snow was dumped across Buffalo from January 12th to the 14th, 2024. The weather was so dangerous that New York Governor Kathy Hochul canceled the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Steelers on Saturday and moved it to Monday.

Needless to say, it's been a snowy start to 2024.

Snow Removal Goes Viral in New York State

Before the snow season begins, New Yorkers find themselves in a tizzy fighting that inner battle "Should we get new shovels or just settle on a snowblower?" Whatever vessel you use for snow removal should be stocked and ready for a dusting or 18 inches.

But when you're dealing with highways and back roads, you need to bring in the big guys. Luckily for the New York State Department of Transportation has a massive snow blower to get the job done.

Apparently, there were a ton of requests to see this snowblowing beast in action. The NYS DOT wrote on Facebook on Monday, January 15th, 2024:

You asked for it, and here it is! We received many comments asking to see our massive NYSDOT snowblower in action. This was earlier today on Route 5 near Buffalo, as it easily tackles cutting back the snow banks from the intense lake effect snow in Western NY

Take a look at the majestic snow blowing machine below:

This is what snow removal dreams are made of!

Do you have a snowblower or are you a shovel household? Either way, we could all use this bad boy for the next Hudson Valley snowstorm!

