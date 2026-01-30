Consumer Affairs Collects Data For Singles in The United States

One would think that when it comes to dating across the U.S. New York City would be the best place to date around.

However, that would be incorrect. At least according to all the data collected by Consumer Affairs.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, ConsumerAffairs.com released a list of the best cities for dating across the nation. So how did they come up with the data?

Consumer Affairs reports that to identify the best cities for dating they "evaluated the 110 most populous cities in the U.S. across four weighted categories of various metrics."

They then take the metrics and add them together to get overall scores which "are out of a maximum of 100 points."

The metrics this year indicate that an Upstate, New York town is the place to be if you're single in 2026.

Single In The City: What Upstate NY City Was Named Best For Singles?

Numbers don't lie!

According to Consumer Affairs, Rochester New York is the hottest city to be in if you're single. Their data and metrics discovered that, for second year in a row, Rochester is the #1 city in the U.S. for single people.

Consumer Affairs explains "With 573 out of every 1,000 people single, Rochester is full of people ready to mingle." They add:

About 90% of locals live within a 10-minute walk of a park or green space — making Rochester perfect for romantic strolls.

Other top cities for dating include Pittsburg, Boston, Minneapolis and Cleveland.

Any one up for a trip to Rochester?!

