If you are a history buff and love hold houses the story behind this old house on Samsonville Road in Kerhonkson will have you wanting to buy it. Not many people can say that they live in a house that dates from the 1800s but isn't in its original location.

Back when New York State was flooding towns to make reservoirs for New York City this old farmhouse also known as the Wilson Gray Homestead was one of 500 dwellings that survived because someone made sure it was moved from the flood zone to a new location.

How Many Buildings Were Moved to Build the Ashokan Reservoir?

According to Ashokan Ral Trail - Lost Communities homes or as they refer to them, dwellings, weren't the only things that had to be moved to build the reservoir. They also moved barns, outbuildings, churches, schools, 40 cemeteries, and 13 miles of railroad tracks.

The work started in 1909 with the graves being moved then reportedly moved on to clearing the land and eventually filling it with water which began in October of 1914. Buildings that weren't moved were either burned or dismantled for building materials to be used somewhere else.

House For Sale In Kerhonson, New York Has a Unique History

The farmhouse that stands at 1078 Samsonville Road in Kerhonkson, New York was reportedly moved sometime around 1915 and according to its Zillow listing is believed to be one of only a few of the houses moved that still standing. If you call this place home there is no doubt that your home comes with a unique historical backstory.

Look Inside This Kerhonkson House That Was Moved to Build the Ashokan Reservoir