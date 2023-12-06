‘Haunted’ Ulster County Dive Bar in a New Horror Movie

Have you ever visited one of the Hudson Valley's most unique bars?

Over the years there have been numerous stories about one of the most unique bars in New York. Often the stories have something to do with whether or not it's haunted and if they are even open. The bar and its "lure" have made it legendary to locals, but have you ever heard of it?

Snyder's Tavern

Snyder's Tavern located at 4161 Route 28A, West Shokan, NY is one of those places that if you've never been and you're lucky enough to find it might seem slightly intimidating to walk inside. From the outside Snyder's doesn't look like a place that's even open for business as the building looks weathered, to say the least, the landscaping is what some might call "creepy" but appearance isn't everything. Snyder's is OPEN and has been for years and because of its unique way of presenting itself the bar will soon be featured in an upcoming horror movie according to New York Upstate.

Ulster County Bar Makes Appearance in New Horror Movie

Snyder's Tavern will have approximately a 10-minute featured cameo in filmmaker Troy Burbank’s upcoming Horror movie "What Lives Here" due in May 2024. Why Snyder's? According to New York Upstate, Burbank has been a guest at Snyder's many times after a friend's family bought a house close by saying, "This place is phenomenal, I want to film something here. It’s too great of a location not to do something with."

When the time was right and Burbank got the green light for the movie he asked tavern owner Chet if he could film at the bar, Chet agreed and the rest is history. "What Lives Here" will feature actor Ron Millkie, who played Officer Dorf in the 1980 horror film "Friday the 13th" and "Chasing Amy" star Ernie O’Donnell.

