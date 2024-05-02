It is no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to many fine distilleries. As you travel from Dutchess to Orange and Ulster Counties you can discover many places where local farmers and distillers have come together to make great spirits.

The resurgence in fine cocktails has the general public looking for interesting and locally distilled spirits. The distillers have taken a lot of time to work on the process including ingredients and the actual making of their products.

Dutchess County Distillery Wins at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco

Tenmile Distillery is one of the many area distillers reaching new heights with each batch. Operating out of a refurbished Dairy barn on 70 acres in Wassaic, New York they are blending local ingredients into award-winning spirits.

Tenmile Distillery via Facebook Tenmile Distillery via Facebook loading...

Just this week they announced on their social media that they had received another amazing award for their Single Malt Whiskey called Little Rest. They now hold the San Francisco Double Gold Medal for the World Spirits Collection for 2024.

According to the post a Double Gold medal is awarded when all the judges give the product a gold medal.

What is a Single Malt Whiskey

So what is a single malt whiskey? The answer is pretty basic a single malt is a whiskey made by one single distillery.

In the case of most of our Hudson Valley distilleries, not only are they the only distillers in the project but they also count on New York ingredients. That means the barley comes from a New York Farm.

One Farm in the Hudson Valley Supplies Many Distilleries with Malt

Germantown Beer Farm is the home of Hudson Valley Malt. Dennis, Jeanette, and Danny have the knowledge it takes to coax barley to malt. They also use an old technique where they malt it on the floor. The whole process has been carefully built to ensure New York Distillers and brewers will receive a top product.

Here is a Sort LIst of the Top Distilleries in the Hudson Valley

