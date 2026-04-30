Ice cream season is officially underway across the Hudson Valley, and to celebrate, the ice cream experts at Stewart's Shops are doing something they haven’t done since 2015.

A Fan Favorite Returns to Stewart's Shops

For the first time in more than a decade, Stewart’s Shops is bringing back a flavor that fans haven’t stopped asking about since it disappeared back in 2015.

Chocolate Buttered Almond ice cream is officially back!

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According to Stewart’s, the beloved flavor is making an eleven-year comeback after a massive number of customers demanded it! Now, if you’ve never had it before, it's the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Chocolate Buttered Almond features a rich chocolate ice cream base made with Stewart's award-winning best milk in New York, mixed with chunks of buttered almonds that deliver that perfect balance.

Right now, it’s available at the cone counter, meaning you can grab it in a cone, dish, milkshake, sundae, or have it hand-packed into a pint. But like most of Stewart’s limited flavors, it won’t be around forever.

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2026 New Ice Cream Flavors at Stewart's Shops

The return of Chocolate Buttered Almond comes as Stewart’s rolls out its 2026 seasonal lineup, featuring a mix of brand-new flavors and some returning favorites, including:

Philly Espresso

After Dinner Mint

Dirt Cake

Peanut Butter Brownie Bonanza

Caramel Cookie Dough

Strawberry Shortcake

Sunshine Swirl

Dake’s Passion

Between the new additions and the throwback return, this might be one of the more stacked ice cream seasons Stewart’s has rolled out in a while.

Stewart's Shops in the Hudson Valley, NY

Stewart’s Shops has hundreds of locations across New York, including stores in Poughkeepsie, Highland, Middletown, Kingston, Hopewell Junction and more. Stop into your local Stewart's Shops soon to try some of the best ice cream anywhere!

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