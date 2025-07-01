I have written about the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York, a few times in the past few months. They have some exciting programs going on, which include the introduction of a new Wolf to the Pack.

New York Wolf Conservation Center: New Puppy Continues to Thrive

Back at the end of May, the Wolf Conservation Center located on 7 Buck Road in South Salem debuted their new wolf puppy, who has done a lot of growing over the last 4 weeks. The original introduction came with the offer to help give the new puppy, a female, a name.

Gray Wolf Puppy Wolf Conservation Center via Facebook loading...

Since then, this new little lady has made her introductions to some of the other wolves that call the center home. They have also narrowed her name choices down to one of three, and you can still actually help choose by voting for your favorite, Katniss, Lark, or Kinari by Tuesday.

See New Wolf Puppy Meet Members of the Pack at Westchester County Wolf Center

Since her monitored introduction to a few members of the pack, the little gray wolf puppy has been learning more. She is a few more days older and has found her howl.

According to the center, it won't be long until she is transferred to a larger pen and then out to meet the rest of the crew.

This pup’s getting ready for her next big step — moving into the nursery, a special indoor-outdoor space that will help her transition before joining the enclosures. (Wolf Conservation Center via Facebook)

The Wolf Conservation Center The Wolf Conservation Center via Facebook loading...

As I mentioned before, the Wolf Conservation Center offers many different learning opportunities with wolves, including spending the night at the center. To learn more about the Wolf Conservation Center and its work, go to nywolf.org.

