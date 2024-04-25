Home Depot Celebrates Halfway to Halloween with Special Skeletal Release

We might just be starting the spring season in the Hudson Valley, but those who are obsessed with spooky season have something to celebrate.

A Home Depot lawn decoration is returning early...while supplies last.

Frightening Favorite Returns to Home Depot Stores

All the way back in March, Home Depot announced the return of their frightening favorites from the crypt. Of course we're talking about their insanely popular Halloween lawn decorations.

In 2020, a 12-foot skeleton became the talk of the town at least when it comes to Halloween decorations. The 12-foot bone structure also came with a name...Skelly. Very original. Anyway, the huge Halloween decoration started to pop up on lawns all across the Hudson Valley, some even staying up after the Halloween season.

The home improvement store shared on Instagram that they were "excited to share that Skelly will be back this Halloween season along with a new companion and friends."

Skelly, along with a skeleton dog, pirate skeleton and others were shared in a sneak peek on the Home Depot Instagram page.

Get Your 12-Foot Skeleton Now For a Limited Time Only

In March Home Depot wrote on Instagram:

We can't confirm any official launch dates, but make sure to follow our social channels for more information about our Halloween assortment launch this summer.

If you've been paying attention, Home Depot made a huge announcement this week. In honor of Halfway to Halloween Home Depot said "we're summoning limited quantities of Skelly plus some of our newest eerie additions: Skelly Dog, Inferno Deadwood Skelly and Frankenstein's Monster."

Home Depot, Facebook Home Depot, Facebook loading...

Starting April 25th you can purchase Skelly and friend on the Home Depot website. If 2020 is any indication, Skelly and friends are going to go quickly. With that being said, happy shopping and happy Halfway-to-Halloween!

Halfway-to-Halloween Celebrations in New York

I never knew Halfway to Halloween was a thing, and that's coming from a huge spooky season fan.

The folks at Double M Haunted Hayride in Ballston Spa are hosting the first ever Halfway to Halloween event on Saturday, May 18th (rain date Sunday, May 19th). The staff at Double M tells News10:

"it will be very immersive with our creatures and monsters watching the movie along with you and then welcoming you into their world in the haunted houses. Get ready!"

Read More: Halfway To Halloween Event in Upstate New York

Tickets will include an outdoor movie and access to Double M's two haunted houses: Miss Edna’s Manor and Secret Society.

Want to see Skelly in action? Take a look at some of the ways Hudson Valley Halloween enthusiasts use the decoration during spooky season.

