Rite Aid has officially closed all of its New York locations, and now the big question everyone is asking is, what’s going to replace them?

Last year, the pharmacy giant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would shut down all 178 stores across New York State, including 12 in the Hudson Valley.

Google Maps Rite Aid Wappingers Falls, NY

Rite Aid Closes All New York Stores

The company pointed to a tough economic climate, rising costs, and legal challenges as the main reasons behind the closures. CEO Matthew Schroeder said the company had been trying to find other solutions, but ultimately couldn’t avoid shutting down all of its locations.

Hudson Valley Rite Aid Stores Closed

Those closures hit close to home, with locations in Beacon, Kingston, Hyde Park, Hopewell Junction, Middletown, Montgomery, Newburgh, Rosendale, Brewster, Wappingers Falls, and two in Poughkeepsie all shutting their doors.

Since then, many of those buildings have been sitting empty, leaving residents wondering what could move in next.

Google Maps New Grocery Store to Replace Rite Aid in Kingston, NY

Grocery Store Planned for Kingston Location

That question may have already been answered, at least in Kingston. Plans have been submitted to bring a full-service CTown supermarket to the former Rite Aid at 485 Broadway. If it happens, it could set the tone for what happens at other locations across the Hudson Valley.

Getty Images New Businesses That Should Open at Former Rite Aid Stores

So What Could Replace Rite Aid?

Most of these vacant stores are large, in high-traffic areas, and already have plenty of parking, making them ideal for a wide range of businesses. And there are a few names that keep coming up again and again.

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Could we finally see a Trader Joe’s in some of these spots? A few locations, like Route 9 in Wappingers Falls or Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie, could actually be a great fit. If not Trader Joe’s, what about Aldi? The discount grocery chain has been expanding across New York and could be one of the more realistic options.

Not every town needs another grocery store, though.

Some locations could easily become a Planet Fitness, while others might be perfect for big-name chains like Chipotle, Panera, Shake Shack, White Castle, Chick-fil-A, Stewart's Shops, QuickChek, or Wawa.

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What would you like to see replace the former Rite Aid near you? Let us know through our station app above. Here are some of the suggestions we've received so far...

9 Businesses That Should Replace Rite Aid in New York Suggestions to replace former Rite Aid locations in New York. Gallery Credit: CJ