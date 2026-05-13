Will chicken lovers finally get a Raising Cane’s somewhere in Upstate New York? It’s starting to look that way.

For years, people across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York have begged for some of the country’s most popular fast food chains to finally open locations closer to home. Honestly, for as long as I can remember, people have constantly asked, “When are we getting a Chick-fil-A?” or “Why don’t we have a White Castle?”

Thankfully, things are starting to change...at least a little.

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Chick-fil-A in the Hudson Valley, NY

Several new Chick-fil-A locations are reportedly on the way, including restaurants planned for Kingston and the Town of Wallkill. There are also rumors surrounding possible future locations in Poughkeepsie on Route 9 and in Fishkill near Westage Drive.

Unfortunately, there still don’t appear to be any plans for a White Castle in the Hudson Valley anytime soon, but another hugely popular chicken chain could finally be making its move into Upstate New York.

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Raising Cane’s Opening in Upstate New York

According to WTEN, Raising Cane’s submitted proposed construction plans to the Town of Colonie Planning Board back in April, hoping to build a 3,500-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru at 107 Wolf Road in Colonie, NY.

It’s unclear if or when the project will officially get approved, but if it moves forward, the restaurant would take over the former Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub location, which closed back in 2024. It would also become the first Raising Cane’s in New York State outside of New York City.

Raising Cane’s is best known for its chicken-finger combo meals that come with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and the famous Cane’s Sauce. The chain currently has more than 900 locations across the United States.

There’s no word yet on whether Raising Cane’s has any plans to expand into the Hudson Valley, but we can keep our fingers crossed.

A Tour of Buc-ee's A walk around the inside of a Buc-ee's convenience store Gallery Credit: CJ