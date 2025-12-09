A missing persons case has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Danbury, CT Police Search for Missing Taxi Driver

The Danbury CT Police Department took to social media on December 6th, 2025, asking the public for help in locating a local taxi driver.

Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez was last seen on the same day at the Brewster, New York train station around 11:30 am.

Days later authorities in New York got their answers.

Missing Person Case Turns into Homicide Investigation

On Sunday, December 7th, 2025 the officers from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a body in the Croton Falls Reservoir.

A fisherman fishing in the area reportedly found the body.

According to a press release, Deputies arrived on the scene and recovered the body of a deceased male. As they began their investigation, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office discovered that the body found was that of a missing person from Danbury.

On Monday, December 8th the Putnam County Sheriff's shared that missing persons case was now a homicide investigation.

The body that was recovered was identified as 66-year-old Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez. The 66-year-old had been reported missing to authorities in Danbury, Connecticut back on December 1st.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office writes:

Following a post-mortem examination, the Putnam County Coroner has ruled the death a homicide. A comprehensive criminal investigation is underway.

Sheriff Brian Hess and Undersheriff James Menton said in the statement

“This is now an active homicide investigation. Our detectives are working tirelessly to determine what happened, identify the perpetrator, and deliver justice for Mr. Zhunio-Orbez and his family.

Stolen Vehicle of Interest In Putnam County Homicide Investigation

There aren't many details released at this time regarding the investigation.

However, the victims vehicle was stolen following the homicide according to the press release.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office, via Facebook Putnam County Sheriff's Office, via Facebook loading...

The Black Toyota Sienna is a livery cab and has the website ORBESTAXI.COM on the back.

There is a white taxi sign on the roof and the vehicle is marked with V89 on the left rear.

Anyone who saw the above mentioned vehicle or "noticed unusual or suspicious activity involving" the vehicle in the Brewster or Purdys area on or around December 1st, 2025, is asked to reach out to investigators immediately.

Contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Ofice at 845-225-4300 ext. 42252

