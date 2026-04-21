Caught on Camera: Poughkeepsie Driver Nearly Hits Child Exiting School Bus

Poughkeepsie, NY Driver Almost Hits Child Exiting Stopped School Bus

A 12-year-old student is lucky to be alive after a driver narrowly missed hitting him while he exited a school bus in Upstate, NY.

News Channel 13 is reporting that a man from Poughkeepsie, New York is now facing several charges "after nearly hitting" 12-year-old Wyatt Bunce.

The 12-year-old was exiting his school bus in Albany County, within the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District.

Bunce told News Channel 13 the he was shocked that the driver didn't stop to make sure that he was okay.

The 51-year-old from Poughkeepsie was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and endangering the welfare of a child.

Additionally, they received a ticket for passing a stopped school bus, unsafe passing, passing on the right and leaving the roadway to pass on the right according to News10 ABC.

Video Emerges of Poughkeepsie Driver Passing School Bus

The incident was caught on the school busses stop camera and was recently released to the public.

National news outlets shared the terrifying encounter. The video was shared on Facebook from ABC Nightly News, take a look:

Operation Safe Stop: Bus Safety Rules in NYS

This shouldn't be new news, but it is illegal for vehicles to pass a stopped bus while it's stop arm is extended and flashing.

New York State explains that "Flashing lights mean the bus is picking up or discharging students." The website goes on to add:

All motorists are required to stop whether approaching a stopped school bus from the front or overtaking it from the rear. This applies whenever their visual signal is in operation on any public highway, street, or private road.

In recent years, many New York State school busses are equipped with cameras that can catch offenders driving pass the extended bus stop sign.

Drivers caught on camera driving passed a stopped bus sign can "result in fines of $250 for a first violation up to $300 for each violation in an 18-month period."

You can learn more at trafficsafety.ny.gov.

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