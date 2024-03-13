Woodstock Farm Sanctuary Shares Update on Sheep Rescued from Beacon, NY Cemetery

A sheep that was once on the lam(b), is making huge strides at a Woodstock animal sanctuary.

Do you remember the story of Oracle the Sheep?

Sheep Runs Loose Around Beacon, NY Cemetary

In August of 2023, a sheep had been spotted around Beacon for weeks wandering the Beacon Rural Cemetary. Towards the end of the month, the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary updated the Hudson Valley as they were working with locals to get the sheep to safety.

At the time, Woodstock Farm Sanctuary wrote that they were gradually gaining the sheep's trust and that the sheep were "avoiding fenced-in areas" which made it difficult to obtain. However, they added, "The biggest concern is that the sheep continues to crossroads with traffic and we’d like to get them away from that!"

The staff from the sanctuary continued to come back to Beacon to form a bond with sheep in hopes of getting it to safety. After weeks of trying, by September, the sheep named Oracle, was home safe in Woodstock.

Oracle The Sheep Goes Viral

Thanks to the popular social media accounts, The Dodo, Oracle, and Woodstock Farm Sanctuary were a trending topic locally and across the world.

The Dodo shared this original video from Woodstock Farm Sanctuary detailing the story of Oracle:

With the eyes on The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary and Oracle, the Sanctuary would reshare the story and fill in newcomers with information.

They wrote on Facebook after The Dodo video went viral: "Oracle is probably the most scared sheep we’ve ever rescued. Months of living alone taught her that she needs to rely on flight to survive, and we didn’t know how she would react to going in with the herd."

After a few months, it looks like Oracle has finally let down her guard.

2024 Update on Oracle the Sheep at Woodstock Farm Sanctuary

Earlier this week, The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary shared the following photo of Oracle at the farm:

And while to us it may just look like a sheep laying down in the middle of a field, this picture proves just how much of an improvement Oracle has made.

They write:

This photo is Oracle completely letting go. Not only is she napping, but she’s napping out in the open, not hiding behind anyone or anything. She knows she is safe.

The animal rescue goes on to say that Oracle knows her friends are close by, that the friendly staff will be there to give her food and water and most importantly "she knows she doesn’t have to be on the alert for danger at every moment."

You can follow Oracle's story and learn more about the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary online or on social media.

