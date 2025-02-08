Driving on roads throughout New York it is not uncommon to come across a wild animal. Hopefully, it is not the type of encounter that causes you or the animal any injury.

Barred Owl in Moriah New York New York State Police via Facebook loading...

Types of Animals You Might See On New York Highways

Many of our highways in New York cross through areas that are rural and even rustic. Deer is one animal that is seen often. Bear can also be another large animal that you might encounter as you drive around New York.

More recently there have been moose sighted in parts of New York as far south as here in the Hudson Valley. That was practically unheard of until recently. Now people are even spotting them in their yards.

Another type of animal that we can encounter on the road is a bird of prey. In past years there have been eagles that have been hit by cars even one that was caught up with a snow plow.

Just this week in the Town of Moriah, New York which is in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains a Barred Owl was discovered by a New York State Trooper. The State Police Troop B Member was patrolling I87 Southbound when she spotted what appeared to be an injured owl.

Barred Owl and NYS Trooper New York State Police via Facebook loading...

Luckily the Trooper was able to pick the owl up and move it to a safer location where it became more alert and then flew away. If the owl had needed more help the New York State DEC has a list of rehabs to call for help. They also offer instructions on what to do if you encounter an injured wild animal. Basically, the rule is called a professional.

