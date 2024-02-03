New York State Thruway Adds Another Way to Pay Tolls

The New York State Thruway Authority is giving drivers another option to pay tolls.

If you spend any time driving across New York State you already know that many roads and bridges require drivers to pay a toll to use them. Just about every bridge including the Mid Hudson, Kingston Rhinecliff, Newburgh Beacon, and many others has a fee attached to crossing. The same goes for roads like the New York State Thruway and depending on where you are driving, the tolls range in price, and in most cases there's no way to avoid having to pay.

New York State Goes Cashless

Over the last few years, New York has eliminated almost all toll booths across the state and welcomed the age of "cashless". The days of having to stop and pay a toll are long gone as the New York Thruway Authority (NYTA) has a few options for drivers to pay their tolls. Drivers can pay tolls by mail (which will cost you a little more) or they can choose to get EZ-Pass which not only makes toll paying easy, but it also can save you some money if you use it often.

How EZ-Pass Works

If you don't have an EZ-pass yet the way it works is simple, you get an EZ-pass tag, fill out the required information, pick the plan you'd like to use, and set up an account replenishment schedule and you're all set. EZ-Pass will deduct every toll from the amount you've selected and when the account gets below a specific number it automatically replenishes by taking the money from a linked bank account. Personally, I have my account set up at $25 and every month and a half or so it reloads so I never run out of toll money...LOL!

The cashless movement in New York has eased traffic in some areas and in an effort to encourage more drivers to sign up for EZ-Pass, the NYTA has announced a new toll-paying option that they hope will encourage everyone to sign up.

New York Adds New Toll Paying Option

NYS Thruway Authority has announced the "Pay-Per-Trip" EZ-Pass option that is now available to drivers. The way it works is drivers sign up for the program here and link their bank account to the EZ-Pass tag and every time you drive through a toll gantry EZ-Pass will deduct the tolls directly from your bank account. Unlike other options, NO prepaid account balance is required!

If any current EZ-Pass users would like to change their accounts or new users would like to sign up for the new Pay-Per-Trip option they can do that here. Get more information on EZ-Pass in New York here.

