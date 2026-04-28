The New York State Police have just added a new weapon to their fleet, and it looks like one of the coolest police cars we’ve seen in a long time.

Earlier this year, we told you that State Police were adding a 2025 Ford Mustang GT to help modernize traffic enforcement and improve safety across New York. At the time, officials said that was just the beginning, with more expected down the road.

Well....it looks like that time has arrived.

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New York State Police Add More Mustangs

According to State Police, drivers across New York can expect to start seeing brand-new Mustang GT patrol vehicles hitting the road. In total, 19 Mustangs have been acquired, including one that’s already been used for training and evaluation. That vehicle is set to begin patrols this week in Troop G, which covers the Capital Region in Upstate New York.

The rest aren’t far behind.

Officials say the remaining Mustangs are currently being outfitted with emergency lights, radios, and other equipment before being deployed statewide in the coming weeks.

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Why Mustangs?

According to Superintendent Steven G. James, this isn’t about looks; it’s about strategy.

“These vehicles represent a thoughtful and strategic addition to our fleet,” said Superintendent Steven G. James. “Our goal is to provide troopers with the tools they need to safely and effectively carry out their mission. The Mustang enhances our ability to conduct traffic enforcement while reinforcing our commitment to protecting the public on New York’s roadways.”

The State Police have been shifting toward SUVs in recent years for better visibility and all-weather handling, but the Mustang brings something different to the table: speed and maneuverability.

That makes it especially useful for cracking down on aggressive driving, excessive speeding, and other dangerous behavior on highways. In addition, the Mustangs are a cheaper option as they cost about 30% less than the SUVs the State Police currently use.

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Where You’ll See Them

State Police say the Mustangs will be used in a targeted way across different troops, primarily on highways, for high-visibility enforcement details. They are NOT replacing existing vehicles, but they will complement them.

New Chapter in New York State Police Vehicles

This is just the latest evolution in the State Police fleet.

Back in the 1980s, it was the Chevrolet Caprice Classic.

The 1990s were dominated by the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.

And in the 2000s, agencies shifted toward vehicles like the Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Ford Explorer.

Now, the Mustang joins that lineup, and it’s definitely going to stand out.

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