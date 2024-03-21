A school mascot can be a point of pride for many students and even teachers and coaches. Depending on how long the school has been open the mascot may date back to a time when ideas and things were looked at differently.

Chances are you still have a shirt or something with the mascot on it. If you played sports or were on a team you definitely have something that still displays your school's mascot proudly.

Schools All Over New York Must Change Mascot by September 1, 2024

I went to many schools growing up as an Army brat so I had many mascots in my time. I also attended a Catholic school for a while and I don't remember us actually having a mascot. My high school mascot was a dragon which I think is pretty cool.

My college mascots were a Bronco, the horse not the car, and a Hawk. Yes, I am a New Paltz graduate.

All three of the mascots that I remember have been able to stay in place however this is not the case for some schools. Some schools have had to redo their mascot and logo after a bill was passed in New York state.

New York State Passes Bill Concerning School Mascots

Last year a Bill (S1549E) was passed in New York State that prohibits public schools from using a Native name, logo, or mascot. Schools were given until September 1, 2024, to remove any and all material now prohibited including materials, uniforms, and signs.

Many schools have been in the process of selecting a new mascot and a logo. One school that has gone through the process is the Minisink Valley Middle School. The Minisink Warriors are in the process of revamping their logo and mascot. This has resulted in an interesting meet-up this weekend.

Minisink Valley Warriors Alumni Invited to A Last Photo Picture Party

There is one more sign that hasn't been taken down yet near the school and this Saturday, March 23rd at 1 PM a group of people are planning to take a nostalgic picture with the sign which was apparently a gift of the 2004 PTO and student council according to the bottom of the sign.

Some alumni are planning to take a picture with the sign before it is torn down. The date of the sign's removal is not clear but in theory, it needs to come down before September 1, 2024. I have contacted the person organizing the picture day and will follow up with more details of how it all went when I hear back.

