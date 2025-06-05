New York State Police Continue Massive Crackdown

If you are driving around with a license plate that's obstructed, missing, or unreadable, be warned that the New York State Police are watching and will ticket you!

Most New York drivers are well aware that if you are planning to register a vehicle in New York, there are specific things you need to bring with you to get it done.

Requirements to Register a Vehicle in New York

To successfully register a vehicle with the Department of Motor Vehicles in New York, owners need to provide proof of ownership, a completed registration form (MV-82), proof of valid New York State automobile liability insurance, proof of identity, and payment for fees and taxes. Once you submit everything, and it's approved, the DMV will issue you a registration and two license plates.

Once you get the license plates, you must put them on both the front and rear of the vehicle between 12 and 48 inches from the ground. Plates must be kept clean and readable and can not be covered by anything that obscures their visibility. If that happens, beware that New York law enforcement has begun to crack down and issue tickets to violators.

New York Cracks Down on License Plates

Back in April, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Police (NYSP), the NYSDMV, and other State and local law enforcement agencies would be conducting "Operation Plate Check," a special enforcement effort targeting obstructed, missing, and fake license plates. The enforcement effort took place from Saturday, April 26, through Saturday, May 3, and sought to identify vehicles on New York State roadways with fictitious license plates and fake "temp tags" in response to an increase in the use of fraudulent plates, according to a press release.

NYSP issued more than 3,300 tickets during the first-ever Operation Plate Check.

License Plate Crackdown Continues in New York

NYSP issued more than 3,300 tickets during the first-ever Operation Plate Check and continues conducting random plate checks across New York. According to the NYS Thruway Authority, Troop T, which patrols the New York State Thruway, issued 664 tickets for license plate violations.

Drivers across New York have been warned, "Don’t risk a fine — check your plates today".

