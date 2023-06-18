Secrets Out! Crocs are Popping Up at This Popular Upstate, NY Vacation Spot

I have a tendency and you probably do too, to believe mostly everything I read on the internet at first glance.

But we need to admit to ourselves that double-checking information is a must when we see too good-to-be-true stories on our social media timelines.

Is There a Pop-Up Croc Store in Upstate, NY?

Many Hudson Valley residents head up North over the summer months and make a stop in Lake George. Personally, the Lake George Outlets were my family's last stop on the way home from an LG vacation.

The Lake George Outlets are made up of 20 outlet stores like Yankee Candle, Old Navy, Michael Kors, and Vera Bradley. You can now make that 21 stores. At least for the summer.

For the last 2 days, I've seen the same post over and over of a wall of Crocs being shared. So what's the big deal? Well, the post goes on to explain that there is a Croc Pop-Up store located at the Lake George Outlets for the summer.

Pretty cool, right?! But is it true?

Secrets Out! It's a Croc Pop-Up

I guess we can call it a Croc-up! Turns out the viral Croc social media post is true. The Outlets at Lake Geroge shared back on June 5th:

Are you ready for your fav footwear to open??? Shhh, it's a surprise and watch our social feeds for the Grand Opening date of this limited time POP UP store!

There hasn't been a Grand Opening date announced so it must softly be opening now. The Croc store is even listed on The Outlets at Lake George website, that seems pretty official to us.

Crocs Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations Getty Images loading...

The Croc pop-up outlet is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 8pm and until 6 pm on Sundays.

Happy shopping!

