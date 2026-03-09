K9 Rescued After Falling 15 Feet Near Patterson, New York Waterfall

A local K-9 found themselves in a dangerous situation over the weekend.

Patterson Fire Department Gets Unexpected Call

On Sunday morning March 8th, 2026, around 9:15 am the Patterson Fire Department was dispatched to assist a situation near a waterfall inside the Michael Ciaiola Conservation Area.

The subject was a 14-month old K9.

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

K9 Rudy found himself in quite the predicament stranded on "a tiny rock outcropping" after falling down the waterfall.

According to a statement from the Patterson Fire Department, K9 Rudy fell 15-feet alongside the Quaker Brook waterfall. They add:

It was a miracle he was uninjured and didn’t land in the water as the flow is currently at its annual high mark and loudly roaring down the hillside.

Additional Resources Needed For Patterson K9 Rescue

K9 Rudy needed some help getting back to the trail, which was still covered with snow and ice.

Knowing that the terrain wouldn't be as easily accessible due to the snow and ice, the Patterson Fire Department sent their UTV 22-8-3 to the scene as well as their 22-6-1 Rescue apparatus to the scene.

In a statement posted to social media Patterson FD explained that once they arrived at the trail, and saw just how much snow and ice there was, they would need to request additional resources from the "Putnam County Technical Rescue Team for their UTV’s, as well as specialized rope rescue equipment on their apparatus 40-6-1."

They would also request additional manpower and equipment assistance from the Putnam Lake and Brewster Fire Departments.

First Responders Rescue Young K9 Stranded Near Waterfall in Patterson

Once at the scene, a mile from the trailhead, first responders were set in several different positions along the waterfall and brook.

In the statement we learn that firefighters were set up downstream "in case Rudy were to fall into the water."

As the "appropriate personnel were in place and safety precautions accounted for" Patterson Fire Department's Captain Grego was then "carefully lowered down the cliff on a rope."

Patterson FD writes:

After being stuck on a tiny, cold and wet ledge for over 2 hours, K9 Rudy signaled he was ready to go home by practically jumping into Captain Greco’s lap!

They go on to add "Both Rudy and his owner are extremely grateful for tremendous effort of all the Firefighters and Rescue Technicians involved in bringing K9 Rudy home safely."

Take a look at some of the great photos from the rescue below:

City of Newburgh Firefighters Save Dog on Frozen Hudson River Lilly, the dog needed a little help from Truck 1 and the City of Newburgh Fire Department back on February 11th. Thankfully, she was returned to her owners without injury. Round of ap-PAWS for the City of Newburgh Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts. Gallery Credit: Timothy Dexter

10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley Looking for a change of scenery with your pup? Check one of these top-rated dog parks located right here in the Hudson Valley according to Google Reviews.