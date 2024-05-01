If you have car enthusiasts in your circle it is time to write down some dates. We have found some car shows that you don't want to miss.

The Hudosn Valley summer is full of car shows and more. Some have trucks or motorcycles too. One show even has a food truck festival attached to it. Get ready to see some great cars, truck,s and motorcycles this season.

Rhinebeck Antiques Car Show Happens this Weekend

Rhinebeck Antiques Car Show and Swap Meet will return to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Route 9 in Rhinebeck from May 3rd through May 5th. Friday enjoy the fun from Noon to 5 PM. Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

On Sunday, May 19th, everyone is welcome to join the Orange County Volunteer Fire Police for the 7th Annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival. Happening from 10:30 AM to 3 PM enjoy great food and some pretty amazing cars. Being held at the Historic Goshen Track at 44 Park Place.

3 Hudson Valley Car Shows in June Promise Family Fun for All

Dutchess Cruisers Car Show with the New Hackensack Fire Company will be held Sunday, June 9th, 2024 at 217 Myers Corners Road in Wappingers Falls, New York from 9 AM to 4 PM. It is the 75th Anniversary of the Fire Department so along with the Dutchess Cruisers they will have a carnival, a parade, and a concert throughout the weekend.

The Father's Day Mustang & All Ford Round-Up with the Mustang Club of Orange County (Middletown NY) happening on June 19th at 183 Greenwich Avenue in Goshen from 9 AM to 4 PM. Open to all Mustangs, Fords, and Ford-powered vehicles. There will be food, music, and trophies.

It is the Second Annual Car Show on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 at Ice Time Sports. This is a car and bike show which means you are going to get to see a variety of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. It will be from 9 AM to 3 PM with a rain date of Sunday, June 23rd. Register through MJNcenter.org. Car and bike registration is $20, vendors are $50. The event is free to the public.

