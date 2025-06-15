Upstate New York Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

A small bar in Upstate New York has just been named one of the best bars in the United States.

New York is known for many things: great food, culture, sports, and much more. There's a reason New York is often referred to as the "city that never sleeps".

Hemlock Best Bar in America Catskill, New York Google Maps/Canva loading...

Best Bars in New York

If you enjoy spending a night out with friends or stepping out to meet someone new, oftentimes you'll find yourself stepping into a bar. Most of us have a favorite watering hole that we like to frequent, and thankfully, New York is home to some of the best bars in the country.

SEE ALSO: Popular New York Clothing Store Closing 180 Underperforming Stores

Unfortunately, New York City bars (ones most of us will never visit) often get all the recognition when it comes to the best bars to visit. Yearly, various publications, online review websites, and numerous magazines will announce their yearly lists of the best bars to visit.

Best Bars in America

Most times when the "best bars" are announced, they are in a part of the state that most of us won't visit simply to grab a drink. Not this year, because a bar on the outskirts of the Hudson Valley has just been recognized as one of the 15 best bars in America.

Main Street Catskill, NY Google Maps loading...

Catskill, New York Bar Named Best in U.S.

According to the folks at Esquire, Hemlock, a retro-rustic cocktail lounge in Catskill, NY, has landed on the magazine's coveted "Best Bars in America" for 2025. This year to find the best bars, Esquire asked its team of experts to answer one question: "Where do you go for a drink when the world’s giving you the blues?"

Hemlock Catskill, NY Google Maps loading...

Hemlock in Catskill, NY Named Best Bar

The Hemlock, located at 394 Main St, Catskill, NY, was the only answer for Peter Barrett, a writer for Esquire who said he liked the bar as soon as he walked in, according to New York Upstate.

"For the first time in my quest, I forgot why I was there and was just there: deep in conversation, sipping excellent drinks," said Barrett. "I’d found a solid place to hang out, and that’s no small thing in a person’s life."

Drinks & Food

The Hemlock opened in June 2023, featuring a unique, cozy vibe with ceiling beams made of hemlock wood, soft lighting, cushy velvet booths, and a bar lined with stools.

Its drink menu features specialty cocktails like the Haitian Divorce, aged rum, mezcal, and sherry, or a brandy, lemon Carpetbagger. They also offer a small food menu including smash burgers, pimento cheese with pretzels, and a vegan chopped cheese.

The Hemlock is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight and serves food until 10 p.m.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps