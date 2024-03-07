One of the things I love about living in the Hudson Valley is the amount of wildlife we get to experience. From your average backyard birds to the more exciting critters like foxes, bobcats, bears, and even eagles.

Where I live in Ulster County we have plenty of members of Hudson Valley wildlife represented. I have not seen a bobcat in my neighborhood but I have seen a bear, foxes, deer, snapping turtles, and even eagles. I have only heard the coyotes and that was actually two years ago. Even our turkey population seems to have taken a dive.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Rehab Dutchess County Eagle

The amount of wildlife we experience in the Hudson Valley is one reason why we need to have organizations like the Friends of the Feather and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). They are there when we discover a member of the wildlife community in need of assistance. This was the case for a young Dutchess County eagle who had fallen from a nest.

Canva /Chris Crocco Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Canva /Chris Crocco Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Located in Hunter, New York, the FFFWC covers a large area. They have rehabbed numerous animals from all over the state of New York that have been rescued and then brought to them for care. Their motto is "Let Wild Be Wild" so their goal is always to get the animal back out to where it came from with the ability to survive.

Rehabbed Eagle Takes Flight in Dutchess County

After eight months of rehab at the FFFWC this lucky eagle was able to return to the Dutchess County Park where it had originally fallen from a nest. Parks officials at Bowdoin Park in Poughkeepsie, New York had watched the eagle's nest closely. It was their quick observations that helped this girl stay alive.

When the eagle had fallen out of the nest it had broken some vital flight feathers that young eagles need. There was also a magnet infestation that had started that FFFWC was able to handle with their expertise. Fast action by park staff, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the FFFWC eventually led to this week's amazing release moment almost a year later.

What to Do When You Find Hudson Valley Wildlife in Need of Assistance

Always report an animal in need of assistance to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The NYS DEC can recommend wildlife rehabbers and also instruct you how to contact one of their wildlife offices. Young animals who seem to be orphaned and animals who are injured need to be cared for by professionals.

